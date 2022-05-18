India-China ties: The case for a thaw in the Himalayan stand-off

Restoration of peace on the border disturbed by the clashes between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the summer of 2020 could help arrest the continuing downward slide in Sino-Indian relations and create much needed diplomatic space for resumption of normal relations between Delhi and Beijing.

Disengagement and de-escalation of the military stand-off in the high Himalayas could also reopen possibilities for international cooperation between the two Asian giants amid the great churn in major power relations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.