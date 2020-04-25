Coronavirus: Popular song Home sung across Singapore to thank front-line, migrant workers

Residents in Telok Blangah singing Home at 7.55pm on April 25, 2020.VIDEO: DEBORAH RAYMOND
Residents cheer and shine lights from their balconies at The Peak @ Toa Payoh on April 25, 2020.
Residents cheer and shine lights from their balconies at The Peak @ Toa Payoh on April 25, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Residents at Skyville at Dawson shine lights from their room on April 25, 2020.
Residents at Skyville at Dawson shine lights from their room on April 25, 2020.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Residents at The Santorini Condo singing along to Home and flashing their cellphone lights at 7.55pm on April 25, 2020.
Residents at The Santorini Condo singing along to Home and flashing their cellphone lights at 7.55pm on April 25, 2020.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Residents of Sky Vue (left) and Sky Habitat condominiums in Bishan light up the night sky on April 25, 2020.
Residents of Sky Vue (left) and Sky Habitat condominiums in Bishan light up the night sky on April 25, 2020.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
12 sec ago
melheng@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Thousands of people joined an islandwide singalong to belt out the well-loved tune Home on Saturday evening (April 25) in an effort to thank front-line and migrant workers.

Singing residents waved torchlights at their windows and balconies, and cheering and applause could be heard during the rousing performance that was broadcast on various platforms, including SPH Radio, Mediacorp TV channels and social media, at 7.55pm on Saturday.

The song was performed by its composer Dick Lee, singers Rahimah Rahim, Shabir and Taufik Batisah, a 900-strong choir from non-profit arts group Voices of Singapore, as well as other artists.

Psychotherapist Amanda Ang, 32, who lives in an executive maisonette in Yew Tee, said hearing so many in her estate sing along was unexpectedly emotional: "I could hear many of my neighbours singing and my parents and siblings sang along too. It was really a boost for morale."

The initiative was led by the media industry, including Mediacorp, So Drama! Entertainment, SPH Radio, mm2 Entertainment, AsiaOne, the Association of Independent Producers, as well as Mediacorp Partner Network companies comprising 99.co, Popcorn, theAsianparent, The Walt Disney Company (South-east Asia) and Vice Media.

Gov.sg and Nexus Mindef also backed the event.

SPH Radio general manager Sim Hong Huat said: "SPH Radio is proud to be part of this movement as we want to show our solidarity with fellow Singaporeans and our appreciation to our brave front-liners. We will get through this as one."

Ms Soffy Hariyanti, director at the campaigns and productions department of MCI's public communications division added: "This is a good initiative by our local media industry to give encouragement to those in the front lines (and to) show support for our migrant workers who have helped us build and maintain our infrastructure, and everyone in Singapore who are doing their part by staying home and observing safe distancing measures."

Members of the public were also invited to film their singing during the singalong and upload the videos to social media pages with the hashtags #singtogetherSG, #SingaporeTogether and #stayhomeforSG.

Selected submissions will be featured in a second Home music video that played on meWatch and across most Mediacorp free-to-air TV channels at 10.30pm on Saturday (April 25).

Singtel Sings Together with Singapore
Residents in Yishun singing Home at 7.55pm on April 25
Residents in Choa Chu Kang Crescent cheering to thank front-line, migrant workers
Residents in Boon Keng cheering to thank front-line, migrant workers
 
 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content