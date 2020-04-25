Coronavirus: Popular song Home sung across Singapore to thank front-line, migrant workers

SINGAPORE - Thousands of people joined an islandwide singalong to belt out the well-loved tune Home on Saturday evening (April 25) in an effort to thank front-line and migrant workers.

Singing residents waved torchlights at their windows and balconies, and cheering and applause could be heard during the rousing performance that was broadcast on various platforms, including SPH Radio, Mediacorp TV channels and social media, at 7.55pm on Saturday.

The song was performed by its composer Dick Lee, singers Rahimah Rahim, Shabir and Taufik Batisah, a 900-strong choir from non-profit arts group Voices of Singapore, as well as other artists.

Psychotherapist Amanda Ang, 32, who lives in an executive maisonette in Yew Tee, said hearing so many in her estate sing along was unexpectedly emotional: "I could hear many of my neighbours singing and my parents and siblings sang along too. It was really a boost for morale."

The initiative was led by the media industry, including Mediacorp, So Drama! Entertainment, SPH Radio, mm2 Entertainment, AsiaOne, the Association of Independent Producers, as well as Mediacorp Partner Network companies comprising 99.co, Popcorn, theAsianparent, The Walt Disney Company (South-east Asia) and Vice Media.

Gov.sg and Nexus Mindef also backed the event.

SPH Radio general manager Sim Hong Huat said: "SPH Radio is proud to be part of this movement as we want to show our solidarity with fellow Singaporeans and our appreciation to our brave front-liners. We will get through this as one."

Ms Soffy Hariyanti, director at the campaigns and productions department of MCI's public communications division added: "This is a good initiative by our local media industry to give encouragement to those in the front lines (and to) show support for our migrant workers who have helped us build and maintain our infrastructure, and everyone in Singapore who are doing their part by staying home and observing safe distancing measures."

Members of the public were also invited to film their singing during the singalong and upload the videos to social media pages with the hashtags #singtogetherSG, #SingaporeTogether and #stayhomeforSG.

Selected submissions will be featured in a second Home music video that played on meWatch and across most Mediacorp free-to-air TV channels at 10.30pm on Saturday (April 25).

