Sing along to Home tomorrow to thank front-line, migrant workers

In a national effort to keep spirits up and thank front-line and migrant workers amid the circuit breaker period, an islandwide singalong to well-loved song Home will take place at 7.55pm tomorrow.

Families are encouraged to tune in to radio stations, Mediacorp television channels or social media platforms and sing along in their homes while waving torchlights at their windows or balconies.

The special edition of Home will feature its composer Dick Lee, singers Rahimah Rahim, Shabir and Taufik Batisah, a 900-strong choir from non-profit arts group Voices of Singapore, as well as other artists.

Members of the public can tune in to SPH Radio, Camokakis radio stations and the Gov.sg Facebook page, as well as Mediacorp's meWatch and meListen platforms and TV channels, radio stations and social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Those participating can film their singing during the singalong and upload their videos onto social media pages with the hashtags #singtogetherSG, #SingaporeTogether and #stayhomeforSG.

Selected submissions will be featured in a second Home music video that will be played on meWatch and across most Mediacorp free-to-air television channels at 10.30pm the same day.

This nationwide initiative is a collaborative effort led by the media industry, including Mediacorp, So Drama! Entertainment, SPH Radio, mm2 Entertainment, AsiaOne, the Association of Independent Producers, as well as Mediacorp Partner Network companies comprising 99.co, Popcorn, theAsianparent, The Walt Disney Company (South-east Asia) and Vice Media.

The initiative is also supported by Gov.sg and Nexus Mindef.

SPH Radio general manager Sim Hong Huat said: "SPH Radio is proud to be part of this movement as we want to show our solidarity with fellow Singaporeans and our appreciation to our brave front-liners. We will get through this as one."