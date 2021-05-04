WP asks residents to connect online, but will keep physical Meet-the-People Sessions to cater to seniors

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) on Tuesday (May 4) asked residents in its Aljunied, Hougang and Sengkang constituencies to connect with their MPs online via e-mail in view of increased concerns over Covid-19 cases in the community.

The party said that unless otherwise advised, it would continue with physical Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS), to remain available to elderly residents - including those unable to connect online.

"We will take added precautions at our MPS locations, and operate with a thinner volunteer pool," said a statement issued by MP Leon Perera, who heads the party's media team.

House visits by WP MPs, however, will be suspended until further notice.

"Please take care and adhere to the new measures announced by the multi-ministry task force today," the party added.

The task force on Tuesday announced new restrictions, essentially returning Singapore to phase two of its reopening. These include restricting social gatherings to five, down from eight; and reducing the number of employees allowed to be in the office, among other measures.

These measures will run from May 8 to 30, and come in the wake of growing infection numbers - including 40 community cases linked to a Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster.

The WP's move comes after a similar step by the People's Action Party (PAP), which on Sunday advised its branches to conduct their MPS primarily through phone and virtual consultations.

"This is to minimise exposure of residents and volunteers," said a statement on Sunday issued by PAP HQ executive director and MP Alex Yam. "The health and safety of our residents and volunteers is paramount. These measures, though inconvenient, are a reassurance of that."

Earlier on Sunday, The Straits Times had reported that several MPs said on social media they would be conducting their MPS virtually, with some also saying they would stop house visits.

Those continuing with in-person MPS said they would introduce tighter measures such as meeting residents by appointment and only conducting one-on-one sessions.