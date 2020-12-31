Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru gives birth to baby boy

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru, 37, has given birth to her third child, a baby boy.

She announced the news on her Facebook page on New Year's Eve on Thursday evening (Dec 31), writing: "What a splendid way to wrap off 2020 with the latest addition to our family making his grand entrance!"

Ms He, who has two other young sons aged about two and three, posted a photo of herself and her newborn son together with her fellow Sengkang GRC MPs, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and Mr Louis Chua.

The duo had visited her earlier in the day, she said, adding: "Incredibly lucky and blessed to have them and the rest of Team WP doing the heavy lifting, especially over the next few months," she said.

WP chief Pritam Singh said in a Facebook post last Thursday that various WP members will be helping out in Sengkang on a rotational basis while Ms He and fellow Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan are on maternity leave.

He said the team, which includes himself, party chair Sylvia Lim and Ms He's husband Terence Tan, among others, will stand in for Ms He and Ms Raeesah for their weekly Meet-the-People Sessions, house visits and estate walks.

Ms He in her post on Thursday also thanked the healthcare staff at the hospital where she gave birth for working over the festive period and taking care of her and her son.

She added: "Here's wishing everyone an amazing, healthy and happy 2021!"