WP elects Sengkang GRC MPs to its CEC, party leaders Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim retain posts

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party on Sunday (Dec 27) elected its four Sengkang GRC MPs to its top central executive committee (CEC), in a renewal of its leadership ranks.

The four are: Ms He Ting Ru, 37; Ms Raeesah Khan, 27; Associate Professor Jamus Lim, 44; and Mr Louis Chua, 33.

Party secretary-general Pritam Singh, 44, and party chairman Sylvia Lim, 55, were both re-elected to their posts as well.

Former WP leader Low Thia Khiang, 64, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, 59, who both retired from politics at the recent general election, also remain members of the CEC, following its biennial internal election on Sunday.

The other members elected to the CEC include Mr Singh and Ms Lim's fellow Aljunied GRC MPs - Mr Faisal Manap, 45; Mr Gerald Giam, 43; and Mr Leon Perera, 50 - as well as Hougang MP Dennis Tan, 50.

Two of the party's East Coast GRC candidates were also elected - Ms Nicole Seah, 34, and Mr Kenneth Foo, 43.

Mr Foo was previously a CEC member but stepped down at the party's previous internal election in 2018.

Previous CEC members who were not re-elected include former Aljunied GRC MP Chen Show Mao and former non-constituency MP Daniel Goh, who remain members of the party.

Also stepping down are Mr Firuz Khan, Ms Lee Li Lian, Dr John Yam and Mr Terence Tan.

Speaking to reporters after the election, Ms Seah thanked party members for their support and said it had been a long journey for her since she joined the party as a volunteer in 2015.

She said: "Even as the WP CEC enters a phase of renewal and growth for the next generation of leaders, we will continue learning from the older, more experienced leaders and members who have paved the way forward for us."



WP secretary-general Pritam Singh speaking to the media with party chairman Sylvia Lim (right), as well as CEC members Nicole Seah (back left) and Louis Chua (back right), on Dec 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Mr Singh said it was important for the party to retain some of its most experienced members like Mr Low, who has been with the party since the early 1980s.

"He has got a rich and long history of political contests in Singapore. (He knows) what the realities of an opposition party are, what can be done, what can't be done," he said.

"I think the younger members will benefit tremendously from that input, so I'm particularly pleased for Mr Low's continued membership and participation in the CEC."