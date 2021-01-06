Workers' Party appoints new office bearers after Jan 5 CEC meeting

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) has appointed new office bearers after its top decision-making body met on Tuesday (Jan 5), with its younger members taking on new responsibilities.

Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru, 37, and Mr Kenneth Foo, 43, who ran as a candidate in East Coast GRC in last year's general election, were jointly appointed deputy organising secretaries in the party's central executive committee (CEC).

The post was previously held by Ms He's husband, Mr Terence Tan, who is no longer a CEC member.

Ms Raeesah Khan, 27, also a Sengkang GRC MP, took over as deputy treasurer from Ms Lee Li Lian, who has also stepped down from the CEC.

Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera, 50, will head the party's media team after previously serving as the team's deputy chair, and president of the party's youth wing.

He replaces Associate Professor Daniel Goh, a former Non-Constituency MP and previous media team head.

Mr Louis Chua of Sengkang GRC, 33, took over as deputy head of the media team while East Coast GRC candidate Nicole Seah, 34, is now its youth wing president.

The party created two new positions, with Mr Gerald Giam of Aljunied GRC taking on the post of policy research team head, while Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim, 44, was appointed its deputy head.

Mr Giam, 43, also retained his post as party treasurer.

Other positions in the CEC remained unchanged, with Mr Faisal Manap of Aljunied GRC, 45, returning as vice-chairman and Hougang MP Dennis Tan, 50, returning as organising secretary.

Former party leader Low Thia Khiang, 64, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, 59, remain members of the CEC.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, 44, and party chair Sylvia Lim, 55, were both re-elected to their posts unopposed during the party's internal election on Dec 27.