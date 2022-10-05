With aged care critical, S'pore will need more foreign nurses: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - With the number of elderly Singaporeans on the rise, a system to care for the aged is set to become a critical part of the nation's healthcare landscape.

The new initiative to prevent illnesses and keep the citizens healthy is a move in that direction, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Wednesday.

"Healthier SG is a key effort to activate and reform the public health system, empower individuals to choose health, and lay the foundation for the aged care system," he said.

One key challenge is to find enough foreign nurses to supplement local ones to care for the elderly.

Mr Ong said nurses, allied health professionals and support care staff are needed to operate hospitals, clinics and also eldercare centres.

"They number 58,000 now and MOH (Ministry of Health) estimates that this will need to grow to 82,000 by 2030," he added.

He also pointed out that by 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above, up from one in six today.

In his closing speech on the debate on the Healthier SG White Paper in Parliament, Mr Ong underlined the need to prepare for a rapidly ageing population from a healthcare perspective and also the urgency to attract foreign nurses, who are in high demand globally but are also critical in making the aged care system work.

He said Singapore's healthcare system is not one system but three interconnected systems working together to deliver good health.

The first is the acute care system, comprising hospitals and emergency departments, where people were treated when they get very sick.

Then there is the public health system, which includes the control of infectious diseases such as Covid-19, as well as population health, which is being beefed up through Healthier SG.

The third one is the aged care system, which is not just about nursing homes, which continue to be built, but also enabling seniors to age in the community.

"In our Asian culture, we value caring for our seniors at home. Our seniors also prefer to age in a familiar environment. We should not lose this," said Mr Ong.

"As a society, we must guard against the assumption that seniors will always become sick and frail, and unable to take care of themselves."