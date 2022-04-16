Whether Lawrence Wong will lead PAP in the next GE to be decided later: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong or the new leader of the PAP's fourth-generation (4G) team Lawrence Wong will lead the ruling party in the next general election is a decision to be made later, said PM Lee on Saturday (April 16).

PM Lee was speaking at a press conference at the Istana two days after he announced that the Finance Minister was selected as his successor in a process involving Cabinet ministers and members of the 4G team.

PM Lee said: "I will discuss with Lawrence and we will decide later what's the best strategy for us to fight the next general election.

"Whether for me to hand over to him first, he consolidates, he leads into the next election - it's clearly a 4G team and will be in charge after the next election - or I go into the next election leading the PAP, fight the next election, and if we win, after that, Lawrence takes over and then the 4G team goes forward."

He added: "It will depend on how things evolve, it's something which we'll decide later on. But either way, our plan is for Lawrence to be the next PM if the PAP wins the next GE. That has been settled."

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

PM Lee said the political succession process will be done carefully and deliberately.

"I'm already 70, and I'm looking forward to handing over to Lawrence once he is ready. This settling of the succession, we've already taken a very important step in the leadership renewal."

PM Lee had previously said he wanted to relinquish his current post before he turned 70 on Feb 10 this year. He later said he would stay on to see Singapore through the Covid-19 pandemic.