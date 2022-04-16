Lawrence Wong says leadership is never about one person, lays out challenges ahead

SINGAPORE - The successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he has never hankered for post, position or power, but instead has aimed to do his best in whatever task he has been assigned.

"I will give of my best and if my best falls short, as it surely will from time to time, I try to learn and I strive to improve and do better," said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

At an Istana press conference on Saturday (Apr 16) on his selection as the leader of the ruling People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) team, Mr Wong promised that he will continue to be guided by these principles as he takes on what he called "possibly the biggest responsibility" of his life.

"Throughout my life, I've never hankered for post, position, or power. I've always been realistic about my own abilities and strengths," he said.

"My philosophy in life, instilled by my parents from young, is that whatever task I'm assigned, I will give of my best... I have never gone out looking for work, additional work, but somehow the work finds me."

Mr Wong pledged to engage with and listen to Singaporeans as the Government meets the challenges of an uncertain and volatile world.

He also emphasised that political leadership is never about one person. "Even a giant like Mr Lee Kuan Yew had a team.

"The same was true for Mr Goh Chok Tong and now PM Lee who has SM (Senior Minister) Teo, SM Tharman and many others."

Mr Wong said: "I need each and every one of the 4G team."

At the press conference, PM Lee said a key part of the PAP's leadership renewal process is choosing someone who can bring the team together and get the best out of each member.

He had advised ministers that this quality is a major consideration especially in this renewal, given that the world is getting more complicated and Singapore's challenges more multifarious.

"You must maximise the abilities and the experiences and the instincts of people from a wide range of backgrounds and get them to work together so that you have an outstanding result which no single person can deliver," he said .

"It's always been like that, but much more so now. Even with Mr Lee Kuan Yew, he had a core team of ministers who helped him achieve many of the things which Singapore did: Dr Goh Keng Swee, Mr Rajaratnam, Lim Kim San. Without them, much less would have been done," added PM Lee.