Oil soars over 7% on Russia nuclear alert as sanctions intensify

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Oil soared at the open on Monday (Feb 28) after Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country’s nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of Western nations and Japan stepping up sanctions against Russian banks.

The nuclear alert and bank payment constraints heightened fears that oil supplies from the world’s second-largest producer could be disrupted as Russia digs in following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up US$5.46 or 5.6 per cent, at US$103.39 at 2331 GMT, after soaring more than 7 per cent to US$105.07 a barrel shortly after trade opened. Last week the benchmark contract hit a more than seven-year high of US$105.79 after the invasion began.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up US$5.64, or 6.2 per cent, at US$97.23 a barrel, after hitting a high of US$99.10 shortly after opening. WTI hit a high of US$100.54 last week.

Mr Putin raised the stakes on Sunday, ordering Russia’s “deterrence forces” - which wield nuclear weapons - onto high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and the range of economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

“President Putin’s decision to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert is a clear and worrying escalation that can only be supportive for oil prices. I reckon we could be in for some price fireworks in the morning,” Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM told Reuters.

Energy, commodity and financial markets are also bracing for further turmoil from the growing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the West’s response via sanctions.

The United States and its European allies agreed over the weekend to exclude some Russian banks from the Swift messaging system and target the central bank’s international reserves. BP also moved to dump its shares in Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as US$25 billion.

Worldwide oil output is already struggling to meet the rebound in consumption fueled by the reopening of economies, and any disruptions to Russian flows will only exacerbate this. Separately, production outages in Iraq added to concerns of already-tight supplies, with Opec+ expected to stick to its plan of only gradually increasing supply when it meets this week.

The surprise move by BP is the latest sign of how far Western powers are willing to go to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. The oil major has been in Russia for three decades and just weeks ago was staunchly defending its presence there.

Societe Generale and Credit Suisse Group stopped financing commodities trading from Russia, according to people familiar with the matter. The two banks, key financiers to commodity trade houses, are no longer providing the money needed to move raw materials such as metals and oil from Russia, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

Opec+ will probably stick to its plan of only gradually increasing oil production when it meets this week to decide on targets for April, according to several delegates. Last week’s jump in prices did not reflect an imbalance between supply and demand, and the alliance should continue adding 400,000 barrels a day to the market each month.