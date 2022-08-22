Trust, unity will be key in post-Covid-19 world

When Covid-19 affected thousands of migrant workers, senior staff nurse Nur Nazaria Baharudin volunteered for deployment on the front lines three times, helping care for them at the dormitories and the community care facility at Singapore Expo.

When vaccinations were rolled out, retiree Alice Chua volunteered at vaccination centres in East Coast, taking seniors to their appointments. Her ability to speak Malay and Chinese dialects helped her bridge language gaps and reassure them during the jabs.