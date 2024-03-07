Tougher laws proposed to clamp down on those who enable misuse of SIM cards to commit crime

SINGAPORE – Tougher laws targeting those who enable the misuse of SIM cards have been proposed after such cases quadrupled in just two years.

The Law Enforcement and Other Matters Bill was read for the first time in Parliament on March 7, and proposed allowing the police to take stronger action against those who enable the misuse of local SIM cards for criminal activity.

The number of local mobile lines involved in scams and other cybercrimes jumped from 5,867 in 2021 to 23,519 in 2023.

The amount lost in such cases almost tripled, from $137 million in 2021 to $384 million in 2023.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the police face difficulties in prosecuting those who give away their SIM cards or provide their particulars to others to be used to sign up for SIM cards.

Such persons, who have been dubbed “irresponsible registrants” by MHA, typically claim ignorance. The authorities are unable to prosecute them, as current laws require the police to prove that these irresponsible registrants had knowingly given away their SIM cards for unlawful purposes, or knew that their SIM cards would be used for criminal activity.

MHA added that scammers have been using local mobile lines to receive scam monies via PayNow, and have used such lines to set up messaging accounts on platforms like WhatsApp to perpetuate scams.

Scam victims lost $651.8 million in 2023, with a record high of over 46,000 cases reported.

Local mobile lines have also been used in other crimes, with 1,329 such lines used in unlicensed moneylending in 2023.

The Bill proposes offences targeting three groups of offenders, including irresponsible registrants and errant retailers.

To deal with irresponsible registrants, it is proposed that it will be an offence for a person to hand over local SIM cards registered in his own name, or to allow his own particulars to be used to sign up for a local SIM card by another person, if he believed the SIM card would be misused.

This includes selling or giving away the card for any gain, and giving his particulars to a stranger to sign up for SIM cards.