The gist: More light shed on money laundering case

Suggestions by MPs to freeze future public transport fare hikes, or to wipe out a deferred 15.6 per cent increase entirely, could result in a larger burden on taxpayers, said Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Without the fare hikes, the Government will need to permanently provide more subsidies, and this will be borne by current and future generations of taxpayers, he added, noting that the cost of running Singapore’s public transport system will not “simply disappear into thin air”.

If public transport operators absorb the higher costs, it will affect the reliability and financial sustainability of bus and rail services, Mr Chee said, adding that it is important that commuters bear their fair share of cost increases.

Why it matters

The suggestions to freeze or expunge future fare hikes comes on the heels of a planned 7 per cent increase in bus and train fares. For adults who pay by card, fares are set to go up by 10 to 11 cents from Dec 23, the steepest hike on record.

This increase coincides with an overall rise in the cost of living and record-high Certificate of Entitlement prices for vehicles. As Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) put it: “Singaporeans cannot help but feel squeezed.”

Mr Chee said the Public Transport Council was mindful of these concerns and made the call to keep the coming fare hike to 7 per cent – less than a third of the maximum 22.6 per cent allowed.

However, this means the Government will cough up an extra $300 million in 2024, on top of the more than $2 billion it already shells out for public transport each year.

The authorities have for years now tried to balance fare affordability with financial sustainability, as significant investments are made to improve service quality and expand the rail network. According to Mr Chee, this juggling act will continue.

ComCare scheme reviewed as basic needs evolve

The ComCare scheme for lower-income families now covers mobile data plans, in recognition that digital connectivity, which enables human connection, is a basic need in modern society, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua. He said the public assistance scheme is regularly reviewed to ensure it remains adequate and relevant to basic needs.

Committee probes 32 cases of profiteering amid rising costs

A committee that looks into unjust price increases of essential products and services – such as hawker meals – has investigated 32 complaints involving allegations of GST misrepresentation since March 2022. During the period, the Committee Against Profiteering (CAP) received a total of 350 feedback submissions.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, citing these numbers, said the volume of feedback received by the CAP in early 2023 has gone up, owing to the GST hike. He added that the businesses investigated “were cooperative” and have stopped using GST as a pretext to increase prices.

Some 300 civil servants interdicted since 2013

Over the last 10 years, about 300 civil servants were interdicted from duty, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing. Responding to a parliamentary question from Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, he said 10 per cent of these civil servants who were prohibited from working were suspended on no pay from the start as it had been established that there was wrongdoing.

Another 30 per cent were given half their pay initially, and subsequently no pay, while the remaining 60 per cent were interdicted only on half-pay due to various reasons such as pending court cases or no wrongdoing being established. He said the half-pay is subject to a floor of $1,200 and a ceiling of $8,500 per month.