Additional Covid-19 support measures for companies, workers, to cost $1.2 billion: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - The support package to help companies and workers affected by the period of heightened alert is expected to cost $1.2 billion, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (July 5) in a speech on how the measures will be funded.

In his first ministerial statement on government spending since becoming finance minister in May, Mr Wong said: "For Singapore, we can take heart that we are in a much better position to deal with the pandemic now, than at the start.

"We have more robust public health defences, including testing and contact-tracing capabilities, which have enabled us to quickly detect and contain the spread of new clusters.

"We have procured enough mRNA vaccines as part of our national programme and are now able to offer these vaccines to all eligible persons in Singapore."

Singapore went into phase two (heightened alert) on May 16, introducing measures to curb the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus after clusters emerged at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport, and unlinked community cases increased.

These meant restrictions in indoor settings where people do not have their masks on, including at food and beverage (F&B) outlets, gyms and fitness centres, as well as live arts and cultural performance venues.

The restrictions were eased from June 14, when the country moved into phase three (heightened alert).

"To deal with the latest round of outbreaks, we decided there was no need to go into an economy-wide circuit breaker like what we had done last year," said Mr Wong.

"Instead, we adopted more targeted measures calibrated based on the severity of the outbreaks."

He added that the support measures were likewise targeted to help businesses and individuals most impacted by the tightened restrictions.

He said the Government had consulted closely with workers, union leaders and business leaders in coming up with the support package, which he first announced on May 28.

A key plank is the enhancement of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) for sectors that have been more badly affected.

F&B outlets, gyms, fitness studios as well as performing arts organisations and arts education centres got JSS support of 50 per cent, while businesses that were not required to suspend operations but were affected, such as retail outlets, cinemas and indoor playgrounds, got a 30 per cent subsidy.

JSS support will be tapered off to 10 per cent for two weeks from July 12, as Singapore prepares to reopen its economy further.

Rental relief was also provided for businesses, with two months of rental waiver for hawkers in government-owned premises.

To support smaller businesses, a rental waiver of one month was also given to tenants of government-owned commercial properties, and a cash payout equivalent to half a month of rental was given to end-tenants and owner-occupiers of qualifying private commercial properties.

Meanwhile, targeted help was given to affected groups and workers, such as support for taxi and private-hire car drivers through the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund and subsidies for hawkers to pay for table-cleaning and centralised dishwashing services.

A Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary) scheme was also introduced to provide short-term support to employees and self-employed people who suffered from sudden and significant income loss.

Mr Wong said the restrictions had worked in tamping the spread of the virus, while allowing most parts of the economy to continue operating.

He added: "We expect to open up further from July 12 to allow larger groups of five people to dine together."