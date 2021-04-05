New Bill will allow Government to borrow up to $90 billion for long-term national infrastructure projects

SINGAPORE - A new Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday (April 5) will pave the way for the Government to pay for major, long-term infrastructure projects through borrowing, something that has not been done since the 1990s.

The proposed Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (Singa) will allow the Government to borrow up to $90 billion to pay for infrastructure that will last for at least 50 years.

Said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in a Facebook post shortly after he tabled the draft law: "Singa will allow the Government to borrow to finance nationally significant infrastructure that are critical for our long-term development. We are making significant investments in the coming years - such as the Cross Island and Jurong Regional MRT Lines, and the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System."

"Borrowing for nationally significant infrastructure will spread these lumpy expenditure across the generations who will benefit. This is equitable across generations," he added.

The money will be raised through new Singapore Government Securities (SGS), which the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) expects to issue in the fourth quarter of this year.

Singapore last borrowed for infrastructure in the 1970s and 1980s, to pay for the large upfront costs of building Changi Airport as well as the first MRT lines.

By the 1990s, with the economy growing rapidly, the Government paid for infrastructure in full from its revenue.

But Singapore faces another hump in its development spending needs, with plans for new rail lines and coastal protection measures against rising sea levels.

During his Budget statement in February, DPM Heng mooted the idea of borrowing to fund such projects, explaining that it made sense with interest rates close to zero. He added that it was also a fair approach as it would allow the costs to be spread out among the generations of people who will benefit from the infrastructure.

He also said that there would be safeguards in place so that money borrowed is used sustainably and responsibly.

Under the proposed law, there are two key safeguards to ensure this, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday.

First, only certain "nationally significant infrastructure" can qualify for such funding.

This is infrastructure that supports national productivity or Singapore's economic, environmental or social sustainability.

Examples include major highways, structures to supply, recover and treat water, and structures to mitigate risks from coastal hazards - for instance, seawalls, groynes, dykes, flood gates, barrages and coastal pumping stations.

Such infrastructure must last for at least 50 years so as to benefit multiple generations. It must also be owned by the Government and be controlled by it, or on its behalf.

Another criterion is that the expected cost of the infrastructure project should be at least $4 billion.

Second, to avoid onerous financing costs on future generations, the Government can raise only up to $90 billion of loans in total under the proposed law.

The MOF said this is calculated based on expected development expenditure on nationally significant infrastructure over the next 15 years.

There is also an annual interest threshold of $5 billion. Once breached, the Government will not be able to raise any more loans under the proposed law in the next financial year,

These limits can be changed only through passing a new Bill in Parliament to amend Singa. This is to hold the Government of the day accountable if it wants to borrow beyond the prescribed limits, said the MOF.

To raise money under Singa, the MAS will issue a new category of bonds.

Currently, the authority issues SGS to develop the domestic debt market. This existing SGS will be renamed SGS (Market Development), and a new category, SGS (Infrastructure), will be issued to raise funds for infrastructure.

Both categories of the bonds will be priced along the same yield curve and will have the same tax and regulatory treatment, said the MAS.

In his Facebook post, DPM Heng said borrowing also allows the Government to tap the debt market for Singapore's long-term development.

"With Singapore's AAA rating and the current market environment, we are likely to be able to do this at favourable interest rates," he added.

"Nonetheless, borrowings must be done responsibly and sustainably. After all, today's debt will be paid for by tomorrow's generation. Hence, the Bill includes strict safeguards on the projects that can qualify for borrowing, and the amounts that can be borrowed."