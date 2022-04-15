Support, encouragement and questions for new 4G leader Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Few people can say they know what it feels like to be named as a possible future Prime Minister. Among them is Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who has been there and done that.

So Mr Goh's Facebook post on Thursday (April 14) night was worth noting.

"Congrats, Lawrence. You have your work cut out for you," said Mr Goh, whose peers in 1984 decided he should succeed Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding prime minister.

Mr Goh noted that an overwhelming majority of ministers had chosen Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) leader.

He also noted a special link to the likely future PM, since Mr Wong is a former resident of Marine Parade, Mr Goh's longtime constituency, which he said could "be proud of him".

"He grew up in our estate. His father was an RC leader," said Mr Goh, one of several former and current politicians who welcomed the announcement.

On Thursday (April 14), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in a statement that Cabinet ministers had that day affirmed their choice of Mr Wong as the leader of the 4G team.

On Friday (April 15), the congratulatory words of support continued to stream in.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is PAP chairman and co-chairs the multi-ministry task force (MTF) tackling the Covid-19 pandemic with Mr Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, said he was glad Mr Wong has stepped forward.

"His foresight, decisiveness and leadership played a key role in our efforts to keep Singaporeans safe and charting our path towards Covid resilience," said Mr Gan. "Looking forward to continue working with him as our leader to nurture a great future for Singapore."

Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who is PAP vice-chairman, said the choice of Mr Wong was expected.

He said Mr Wong has demonstrated outstanding leadership in Cabinet, as well as in the MTF.