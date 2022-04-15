Support, encouragement and questions for new 4G leader Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Few people can say they know what it feels like to be named as a possible future Prime Minister. Among them is Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who has been there and done that.
So Mr Goh's Facebook post on Thursday (April 14) night was worth noting.
"Congrats, Lawrence. You have your work cut out for you," said Mr Goh, whose peers in 1984 decided he should succeed Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding prime minister.
Mr Goh noted that an overwhelming majority of ministers had chosen Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) leader.
He also noted a special link to the likely future PM, since Mr Wong is a former resident of Marine Parade, Mr Goh's longtime constituency, which he said could "be proud of him".
"He grew up in our estate. His father was an RC leader," said Mr Goh, one of several former and current politicians who welcomed the announcement.
On Thursday (April 14), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in a statement that Cabinet ministers had that day affirmed their choice of Mr Wong as the leader of the 4G team.
On Friday (April 15), the congratulatory words of support continued to stream in.
Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is PAP chairman and co-chairs the multi-ministry task force (MTF) tackling the Covid-19 pandemic with Mr Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, said he was glad Mr Wong has stepped forward.
"His foresight, decisiveness and leadership played a key role in our efforts to keep Singaporeans safe and charting our path towards Covid resilience," said Mr Gan. "Looking forward to continue working with him as our leader to nurture a great future for Singapore."
Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who is PAP vice-chairman, said the choice of Mr Wong was expected.
He said Mr Wong has demonstrated outstanding leadership in Cabinet, as well as in the MTF.
He recounted how Mr Wong was concerned about the spread of Covid-19 within the Malay/Muslim community and the drastic steps that had to be taken.
"He was more than willing to join me at the Muis Auditorium to explain to our mosque and community leaders why we had to close our mosques in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the early days of 2020 - at very short notice!" he said in a Facebook post.
"He also showed concern for the community as the measures affected our Ramadan activities, Hari Raya celebrations, as well as when the pandemic led to the difficult decision to suspend the Haj."
Mr Masagos added: "He was also able to make difficult decisions to ensure the best outcome for Singapore during challenging moments."
Mr Gan, Mr Masagos and their Cabinet colleagues were involved in the recent process by which Mr Wong was selected.
PM Lee said on Thursday that former minister Khaw Boon Wan met each of the ministers, as well as Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and labour chief Ng Chee Meng, individually to sound out their personal views and facilitate a new consensus on a 4G leader.
Mr Khaw found that the overwhelming majority of those consulted supported Mr Wong, and briefed the ministers as well as Mr Tan and Mr Ng that day.
All endorsed the decision, which was then presented to more than 50 PAP MPs at their regular party meeting at Parliament House on Thursday evening.
At the start of the meeting, PM Lee announced that the decision regarding the leader of the PAP's 4G team had been made. The MPs applauded when Mr Lee said Mr Wong would be their leader, with one backbencher describing the atmosphere as "jubilant".
"He accepted the appointment humbly, and gave a short address thanking MPs for their support," said the MP.
Mr Wong said the PAP has a lot of work ahead of it and called on his fellow MPs to work together to take Singapore forward.
On Friday (April 15), the opposition Progress Singapore Party congratulated Mr Wong on his new role.
It said: "There are key challenges ahead and our country will benefit from an environment where all parties can help to play a constructive role with a level playing field. In particular, a more inclusive environment that is open to diversity and free contests of ideas. We look forward to positive changes in this direction."
The Singapore Democratic Party, which contested Mr Wong's Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in the past two general elections, also congratulated him on his selection.
But it added that Mr Wong appears to be substantively no different from his colleagues "and looks set to rely on past practices that, while comfortable for him and his party, will keep this nation from achieving its full potential".
Joining his party colleagues in welcoming the leader of a successor generation in Parliament, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, said the 4G had chosen Mr Wong to be "first among equals to lead the team".
"The new team has been working together for several years, and has gelled and gained experience through the challenges of the pandemic.
"We need leaders with integrity who will listen to Singaporeans, and find new ways to meet their aspirations through these turbulent and uncertain times," he added.
"For the 3G, our key task is to help the 4G in this transition so that Singapore can have good governance for many years to come."