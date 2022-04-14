'Integrity, commitment, conviction': Ministers congratulate Lawrence Wong on being chosen as 4G leader

SINGAPORE - Cabinet ministers and members of the ruling People's Action Party on Thursday (April 14) offered their congratulations and support to Finance Minister Lawrence Wong who was endorsed as the leader of the party's fourth-generation (4G) team.

They spoke of their experience working with the man who is now effectively the heir apparent to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee announced on Thursday evening that Cabinet ministers have affirmed their choice of Mr Wong, 49, as the new leader of the 4G team, a decision later endorsed by all PAP MPs.