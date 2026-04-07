S’pore will not negotiate for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz as matter of principle: Vivian

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Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stressed that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is a right and not a privilege to be granted by the bordering state.

SINGAPORE - Singapore will not negotiate with Iran for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of principle, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on April 7.

Doing so would implicitly erode the legal principle of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which Singapore is a signatory, he said during the discussion in Parliament on the impact of the Middle East conflict and the Government’s response.

“There is a right of transit passage, it’s not a privilege to be granted by the bordering state,” said Dr Balakrishnan. “It’s not a license to be subjugated at all. It is not a toll to be paid. It is a right of all nations’ ships to traverse.”

He added that Singapore also takes the position that the right of transit passage is part of customary international law. “This is not a ‘get out of jail free’ card for states that have not ratified UNCLOS.”

The minister was responding to WP MP Fadli Fawzi (Aljunied GRC), who asked whether the Government is engaging Iranian authorities to secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz for Singapore-flagged vessels, and if the Republic would be open to paying a toll.

Several nations - like The Philippines, which imports 98 per cent of its oil from the Middle East - have struck deals with Iran for safe passage through the embattled Strait, which was effectively closed on Feb 28.

Countries such as India, Iraq, Thailand and Pakistan have secured safe transit, while China’s Ministry of Commerce website, citing a recent Lloyd’s List report, said some ships are paying US$2 million (S$2.6 million) fees to Iran for transit through the waterway.

Dr Balakrishnan told the House he engaged Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi before the war, adding: “I’m sure I will engage him in the near future.”

“But as a matter of principle, and not because we’re taking sides, I cannot engage in negotiations for safe passage of ships or negotiate on toll rates,” he said.

Passage through the Strait of Hormuz is of profound importance to Singapore, he added, as the country sits on the Strait of Malacca – another critical choke point for global shipping.

He pointed out that more maritime oil - crude and refined - passes through the Strait of Malacca and Singapore than the Strait of Hormuz. Similarly, more global container trade flows through the region than the Strait of Hormuz.

While the narrowest point in the Strait of Hormuz is 21 nautical miles, the narrowest point in the Strait of Singapore is less than two nautical miles, he added.

“Do you understand now why we have to take a categorical position that international law and UNCLOS is the constitution of the oceans?” Dr Balakrishnan said.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore remains in close contact with owners and operators of Singapore-flagged or Singapore-registered ships in the Persian Gulf and agencies are exploring potential opportunities to facilitate safe transit of the ships, he said. Regional counterparts are also being engaged on other possible arrangements.

During the discussion, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng addressed various questions from MPs on energy-related matters.

He said Singapore is ramping up negotiations and discussions with neighbouring countries on energy supplies, and the potential of exploring new areas to tap into.

Those conversations happen alongside discussions on renewable energy imports, he said, adding that Singapore has given conditional approval to import up to about 8.35 gigawatts of renewable energy, exceeding the original target of 6 gigawatts. The conditional approvals were for 11 projects from Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sarawak (Malaysia) and Vietnam.

Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) asked if the current energy crisis provides an opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation in energy resilience, including exploring ASEAN collaboration in nuclear energy, such as joint investments and joint operations.

In response, Dr Tan said it is “not for want or lack of trying” and regardless of how it collaborates with other ASEAN states, Singapore must ensure that the technology is safe.

There are some nuclear site s in the process of being commissioned in China and the US, but there is no site currently operating small modular reactors – the kind of nuclear technology Singapore is studying.

Singapore can be a fast adopter but not a first-mover in this area, he said . “We will never put our population at risk of adopting a first-of-a-kind technology”.

He also responded to WP MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) on whether Singapore’s energy stock levels meet an international benchmark for emergency energy resilience – oil stock levels should be equivalent to no less than 90 days of net imports.

“I’m not asking for us to reveal all our cards, but just our adherence to this international standard,” Mr Giam said.

Dr Tan said he is glad Mr Giam recognises that this is an issue of national security.

“Suffice to say, I’ve put it on record that we have supplies to last for months, and we will keep it as that.”