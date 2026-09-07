S’pore and Luxembourg working to deepen ties in quantum tech, AI, space, satellite communications

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SINGAPORE – Singapore and Luxembourg are looking to deepen cooperation in technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence, as well as space and satellite communications.

Such “emerging and critical” areas are among those where both countries will do more together, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during an official lunch he hosted for his Luxembourg counterpart Luc Frieden on Sept 7.

PM Frieden is on an official visit to the Republic from Sept 6 to 8 – his first as prime minister.

During a toast speech, PM Wong outlined how Luxembourg was not only a good partner, but also a “kindred spirit” of Singapore. While the two countries may be far apart geographically, they are close in circumstances and spirit, he said. Besides being small countries surrounded by much larger neighbours, they both have limited domestic markets and no natural resources.

“But we have never allowed our size to define the limits of our ambitions,” said PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

“Instead, we have turned our smallness into a reason to look outwards – staying open to the world, connecting people and businesses across borders, and building reputations as reliable and trusted partners.”

This approach has delivered good outcomes, with both countries now major financial and business hubs and gateways to much larger markets in their respective regions, he added.

Economic ties, too, have flourished, he said. Luxembourg is the largest European Union investor in Singapore, and, reciprocally, Singapore’s second-largest investment destination in the trade bloc.

Building such a broad partnership is possible because both countries have similar world views, he noted, adding that all countries, especially small states, thrive in an open and connected world that facilitates trade, cooperation and respect for international rules.

“So we share a strong interest in defending these conditions, especially at a time when they are coming under greater strain,” said PM Wong, adding that Luxembourg has been a steadfast advocate for European integration, while Singapore has similarly advocated greater integration in ASEAN.

“And I believe we can work together to bring our two regions closer – strengthening ties between ASEAN and the EU.”

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong meeting his Luxembourg counterpart Luc Frieden at Parliament House on Sept 7. PM Wong outlined how Luxembourg was not only a good partner, but also a “kindred spirit” of Singapore. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The two countries have also shared 50 years of diplomatic ties, which were marked by a state visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in March 2025.

PM Wong noted that more recently, Luxembourg opened its first resident embassy in Singapore, calling it a “strong signal” of the European country’s commitment to deepening engagement with Singapore and the region.

Building on the strong friendship between the two countries , PM Wong added that he looked forward to working with Frieden to “write an even more ambitious chapter for Singapore-Luxembourg relations”.

On Sept 8, Frieden will deliver the 48th Singapore Lecture, titled Autonomy With Purpose: Europe In A Shifting World. Organised by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, the lecture will be moderated by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat.