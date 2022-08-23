Six who challenged 377A express elation and relief

The six men who challenged Section 377A of the Penal Code in the courts said they were elated and relieved that the law - which criminalises sex between men - will be repealed, and they are still in a state of shock and disbelief.

Deejay Johnson Ong, 47, said he was glad the decision to repeal was not left to the courts in the end, and called it an unbelievable step in the right direction.

Mr Ong noted that resolving such a contentious issue through the courts could have led to more polarisation among Singaporeans.

"Parliament should be the way, but bringing the challenge was the right thing to do as it pushed the Government to act with urgency."

It is now time to heal, and the community should focus on fighting more pressing issues than the possibility of same-sex marriage, he added, citing discrimination in schools, sexual education and housing accessibility.

Mr Ong, Mr Bryan Choong and Dr Roy Tan had filed a challenge in 2019 contending that Section 377A was inconsistent with Singapore's Constitution. In a ruling in February, the Court of Appeal said the law was entirely unenforceable.

Mr Choong, 45, said he hopes the repeal will help families to reconcile, pointing to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people who had left the country because of the law and overall environment. "Hopefully after repeal they will feel that the country is ready for them," he said.

Dr Tan, 64, said fighting for repeal has been a 12-year-long struggle and paid his respects to Mr Ivan Tan, the first man to challenge the constitutionality of the law in 2010.

Mr Tan, 59, who is a part-time housekeeper and talent caster, said fighting the law was a struggle and he is happy it will finally be struck down.

Graphic designers Gary Lim, 54, and Kenneth Chee, 47 - a couple who challenged the law along with Mr Tan in 2012 - said while the news of repeal was a relief, there is still work to be done for the community.