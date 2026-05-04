Singapore, New Zealand sign agreement to keep essential supplies flowing even during crises

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (second from right) and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (second from left) witnessing the signing of the pact on May 4.

SINGAPORE – Singapore and New Zealand pledged on May 4 to keep essential goods such as food, fuel and other critical supplies flowing, even in times of crisis, through a legally binding agreement.

Both prime ministers witnessed the signing of the pact and also committed to more cooperation in areas such as defence and security as well as healthcare and food supply.

“We will not shut each other out. Instead, we will work actively to keep trade moving,” said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a joint press conference with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, who is on a three-day official visit.

“This is the first agreement of its kind for both our countries – and also globally. It marks another breakthrough, and it sends a very clear signal: Even under strain, trusted partners will keep faith with one another.”

The Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies applies to trade in food, fuel, healthcare, chemical and construction products during crises and supply chain disruptions. These are areas where both countries will not impose unnecessary export restrictions.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry said this is meant to provide businesses and consumers on both sides with greater confidence and stability during supply chain disruptions.

It also establishes a framework for both countries to facilitate the movement of goods, share information and engage in consultations before or during supply chain disruptions, said the ministry.

PM Wong noted that in difficult times, countries will be tempted to look inward. In doing so, supply chains break down – the agreement is both countries’ answer to this, he said.

“It’s a commitment that we will do things differently – that we will keep markets open, keep essential goods flowing, and stand by one another, especially when it matters most,” he said.

New Zealand receives about a third of its fuel needs from Singapore refineries, including diesel, which is critical for freight, farming and food production, while New Zealand provides around 14 per cent of Singapore’s food imports, according to New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Dairy is the Pacific country’s top export to Singapore, at about 31.6 per cent of its total exports, alongside other top food exports including fruits and nuts, fats and oils, as well as meat and edible offal.

The newly signed agreement builds upon the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) inked by both countries in October 2025. The CSP is the framework for both countries to cooperate more closely on a wide range of areas such as trade, security, innovation and supply chain resilience.

Some outcomes promised through the CSP have already taken shape, such as the Singapore-New Zealand Leadership Forum that concluded earlier on May 4. Both prime ministers had urged business leaders from both sides to build new partnerships and seize opportunities in the region.

Singapore and New Zealand share many strategic perspectives, said PM Wong.

“We have long seen the world in similar ways. We believe in openness and cooperation. Over the years, we have built a deep reservoir of trust. And we don’t just speak about principles; we act on them.”

He said he had discussed with Mr Luxon how both countries can further cooperate under the CSP.

On defence and security, both countries will continue to support mutual access to training facilities in their respective countries, PM Wong said.

They are also working together in new areas including unmanned technologies.

“These will benefit the professional development of both our armed forces,” he added.

Critical areas such as healthcare and food supply also feature under the CSP. Both sides are strengthening cooperation on this front, noted PM Wong.

The two countries are sharing lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic to be more prepared for future pandemics, he said.

They are also making it easier and more efficient to trade food and primary products, said PM Wong.

Singapore and New Zealand will also continue to invest in people-to-people ties, he added. This is in areas such as education, culture and professional exchanges, including between the judiciary as well as teachers and civil servants.

“These important human connections give our relationship more depth and resilience,” said PM Wong.

He also reiterated both countries’ belief in an open, rules-based international system and a commitment to work together on the wider world stage.

“As fellow founding members of the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership, we will push to keep trade open, rules clear and supply chains dependable,” he said of the coalition of 16 small and medium-sized countries that aims to advance open and fair trade practices.

With Singapore assuming the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027 and New Zealand chairing the Pacific Islands Forum, PM Wong said this would be a good opportunity to bring both the ASEAN and Pacific regions closer together and strengthen cooperation across a wider area.

“We may be small countries, at least in terms of population, but we have agency,” said PM Wong.

“And when we work together – with clarity, with purpose, and with trust – we can shape outcomes together, turn challenges into opportunities, and bring benefits to our peoples.”