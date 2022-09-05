Ang Mo Kio, Tampines BTO projects most popular in August launch; demand for PLH flats dampens

SINGAPORE - Larger flats in the mature estates of Ang Mo Kio and Tampines were the most popular in the August Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise.

As at 5pm on Monday, close to eight first-time applicants are vying for each of the 398 four-room flats and 372 five-room and three-generation flats at the Central Weave @ AMK project.

Prices range from $535,000 to $676,000 for a four-room flat and $713,000 to $877,000 for a five-room flat.

At the Sun Plaza Spring project in Tampines, 17.2 first-time applicants are vying for each of the 117 five-room flats, which are priced from $520,000.

At least 95 per cent of the flats in mature estates are set aside for first-time applicants.

Meanwhile, the first-time application rate for the 353 three-room flats at the two projects in Bukit Merah, Alexandra Vale and Havelock Hillside, is below 1.

This means all first-timers are likely to get a chance to select a flat.

The two projects come under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which means owners are subject to a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and a 6 per cent subsidy clawback clause when they sell their home on the open market for the first time.

There are 3.3 first-time applicants vying for each of the 1,298 four-room flats offered in the estate.

At Alexandra Vale, which is next to Redhill MRT station, prices range from $385,000 to $477,000, without grants, for a three-room flat, and $547,000 to $705,000 for a four-room flat. One of two blocks in the project will also house rental flats.

Prices for the Havelock Hillside BTO project, which is within walking distance to Tiong Bahru MRT station, range from $370,000 to $515,000 for a three-room flat, and $531,000 to $730,000 for a four-room flat.

Both projects have a waiting time of around five years.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Monday for all projects on the HDB flat portal. The flats will be allocated through balloting.

Those with queue numbers for this launch can book their flats in person at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh between November this year and August next year.