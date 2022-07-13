Singapore and Japan to enhance cooperation in digital economy

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Japan have agreed to enhance their cooperation in the field of digital economy, including 5G networks and other emerging technologies.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan and Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information also agreed to deepen collaboration on artificial intelligence, as well as to continue developing secure, resilient and open 5G networks, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday (July 13).

"The ministries reaffirmed the strong cyber-security cooperation between Singapore and Japan and identified ways to deepen their ongoing cooperation," the statement noted.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo met Japan's Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Kaneko Yasushi at Swissotel The Stamford hotel earlier on Wednesday evening.

They signed a joint statement about the countries' cooperation in the field of information and communications technology.

During the meeting, Mrs Teo expressed her condolences over the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Abe, 67, was killed last Friday (July 8) by a lone gunman in Nara prefecture while he was delivering a campaign speech for Japan's parliamentary election.