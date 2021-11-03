Singapore adopting multi-pronged approach to manage rising inflation: Alvin Tan

SINGPORE - Goods and services will likely become more expensive in Singapore as rising inflation hits prices, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan on Wednesday (Nov 3) as he outlined the Government's commitment to managing cost of living pressures.

His remarks in Parliament come as the Consumer Price Index All Items inflation hit 2.5 per cent in the third quarter of this year, up from 2.3 per cent in the previous quarter. The index is a measure of consumer prices. -

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has projected overall inflation to average between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent.

Mr Tan said during question time that the Government recognises rising inflation is a cause of concern for Singaporean households, particularly those in the lower-income brackets, and has adopted a multi-pronged approach to manage the cost pressures caused by supply constraints and a recovery in the global economy.

As a first step, MAS has tightened monetary policy, by slightly steepening the slope of its policy band for the country's trade-weighted exchange rate, allowing the Singapore dollar to strengthen and making imports cheaper.

Singapore imports natural gas to generate electricity and also imports most of its food, so higher prices of these commodities globally will translate to higher prices domestically.

Mr Tan said MAS' move helps to mitigate imported inflation and temper domestic cost, to ensure price stability over the medium term.

The Government is also managing supply-side constraints, which were already present before Covid-19 hit but has been accentuated during the pandemic.

The release of pent-up demand as economic activity picks up has further worsened the situation, he said.

He added that the Government manages constraints, such as the supply of industrial and commercial space, to help moderate business cost increases and reduce the knock-on impact on consumer prices.

He cited the rental relief disbursed to businesses during the pandemic to help them cope with rental costs, as well as the Wage Credit Scheme and Jobs Support Scheme, as helping with manpower costs.

To mitigate the impact of rising food prices, the Government has also diversified Singapore's food import sources, he added.

Mr Tan said the Government was paying particular attention to Singaporeans from the lower-income households, and will continue to provide assistance through ComCare and the permanent GST Voucher scheme as well as one-off support measures such as the grocery vouchers schemes.

Those from lower- to middle-income households who have lost their jobs or suffered pay cuts due to the economic impact of the pandemic can also apply for financial assistance, he added.

Despite the rise in inflation, Singapore's economic recovery for the year remains on track and Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow up between 6 and 7 per cent for the full year, barring any global economic setbacks, said Mr Tan.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports have also increased 9.1 per cent year on year in the third quarter of this year.

It was thus important to keep markets open so that exports can act as a hedge against inbound price increases, he added.

Said Mr Tan: "The Government will continue to monitor inflation and cost of living pressures closely, and adjust its policies if necessary."