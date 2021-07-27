Schools should not be a fortress but a second home: Chan Chun Sing on balancing security needs

SINGAPORE - Security needs at schools will be balanced without losing the sense of safety, trust and homeliness of the school environment, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (July 27).

He noted that in enhancing security at schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) does not want to compromise the quality of school experience for students and staff,

The key factor to staying safe lies not in more intrusive security measures, but in prevention and enhanced community vigilance, Mr Chan said in a ministerial statement in Parliament addressing concerns following the River Valley High School incident.

"We do not want to turn our schools into fortresses, which will create unease and stress among our staff and students.

"We also do not wish to paradoxically engender a siege mentality amongst students and staff, causing them to take extreme measures to protect themselves, at the expense of a shared sense of security," added the minister.

Last Monday, a 16-year-old student allegedly killed a 13-year-old male schoolmate with an axe in a school toilet.

Preliminary investigations showed the two students had not known each other before the incident, and that the axe was purchased online.

The question of whether school security measures are sufficient was raised following the incident.

Mr Chan said that in discussions with school leaders, they agreed unanimously that schools are like a second home for students.

"It is a safe place where values are cultivated; life-long relationships built, and a shared identity forged. It is a warm and supportive environment that allows students with different learning needs and aspirations to discover their passions and develop their strengths. And above all, it is a trusted space," he said.

Mr Chan added that the real key to staying safe lies not with more intrusive security measures, but in prevention and enhanced community vigilance.

A collective role is needed to look out for potentially deviant or worrying behaviours and report possible threats in our midst.

Currently, schools have various security measures in place. They include physical barriers such as fences, roller shutters, closed-circuit television cameras and alarm systems that can trigger an alert in the event of an intrusion.

Security officers also conduct spot-checks and register visitors before entry into the school.

All schools also have a School Emergency Structure to deal with emergencies to respond, recover and restore the situation back to normalcy. They cover areas such as first-aid, search, trauma management, evacuation, handling of casualties and managing the emergency operations centre, said Mr Chan.

He added that teachers are trained to respond to different emergency scenarios. School leaders, staff and students take part in regular emergency training exercises to practise how to handle emergency situations in the school, including security incidents.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force are involved in such training exercises and drills, which are part of the wider community safety net.

Mr Chan said: "I've asked myself this difficult question - what would it feel like if I must empty my pockets, be frisked, and have my bag checked before stepping through my house door or school gate? Also, how would my fellow family members and students feel?

"How would we relate to one another in such an environment? Will it still be 'home'? Or will it create in me a siege-mentality? None of us wish to return (to a) home with metal scanners and bag checks."

He acknowledged that parents are understandably worried, adding that the security and well-being of students and staff are critical, and schools must continue to be safe places for students to learn, grow and play.

"MOE will continue to update our security measures in a targeted manner and apply them sensitively to balance the security needs without losing our sense of safety, trust and homeliness of the school environment."