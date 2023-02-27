S’pore’s key foreign policy priorities and principles for 2023

SINGAPORE — The Republic is one of the few countries whose unity has strengthened through the Covid-19 pandemic, giving it a good platform to navigate its foreign policy challenges amid a “perfect storm of multiple interlocking crises”.

Interest from businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs in coming to Singapore remains, as they recognise and appreciate its stability and consistency, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday in a speech to Parliament outlining Singapore’s foreign policy priorities and principles for the coming year.

He added: “We refuse to be a vassal state that can be bullied or bought. We will not be a proxy or stalking horse for any superpower. We will uphold principles but not choose sides.”

Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei

Responding to questions from MPs such as Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) on Singapore’s plans for its relationship with Indonesia, Dr Balakrishnan said agreements that will bring tangible benefits are well underway.

Touching on three major bilateral agreements — the Flight Information Region (FIR) agreement, Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), and the Extradition Treaty (ET) — Dr Balakrishnan said: “Taken together, the resolution of these three longstanding issues paves the way for us to advance our bilateral cooperation significantly in the years ahead.”

He added that Singapore looks forward to welcoming Indonesia President Joko Widodo to Singapore soon for the next Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat.

Turning to Malaysia, which MPs Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) and Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) spoke on, Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore’s relationship with Malaysia is underpinned by strong people-to-people ties and frequent high-level exchanges.

During Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s introductory visit to Singapore in January this year, three government-to-government agreements were inked, signalling the countries’ commitment to work on new and emerging areas of mutual interest.

In his speech, Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman noted that President Halimah Yacob will make a State Visit to Malaysia in March.

As Singapore seeks to deepen relations with Malaysian states, Dr Maliki will also be visiting Terengganu and Kelantan in April to explore opportunities to work together for mutual benefit.

Dr Balakrishnan said that as with any friendship, problems will arise from time to time.

For example, whilst the issue of sovereignty over Pedra Branca has been conclusively settled, Malaysia has raised objections to Singapore’s development works at Pedra Branca.

These works are needed to enhance maritime safety and security and to improve search and rescue capabilities in the area, he said. They also ensure that Pedra Branca is adequately protected against the threat of sea-level rise.

“Let me assure you that these development works are fully in accordance with international law and Singapore’s sovereignty over the island and its waters,” added the Minister.