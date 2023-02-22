S’pore police, Interpol seize assets worth more than $172 million in global operation against scams

SINGAPORE – Over five months in 2022, the police participated in a global operation coordinated by Interpol to tackle cyber-enabled financial crimes such as scams, that saw about 1,000 suspects arrested.

Virtual assets worth more than US$129 million (S$172.8 million) were also seized in Operation Haechi III, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling in Parliament on Wednesday.

She was responding to a question by Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC), who asked if more could be done with law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions to arrest those responsible for scams.

Ms Poh had also asked if more resources would be deployed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and relevant agencies in the financial sector to tackle the growing number of scam cases in Singapore.

Ms Sun said Interpol plays a crucial role in Singapore’s fight against scams as it allows the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to collaborate and share intelligence with the international policing community.

Ms Sun said: “Where possible, the police work with overseas counterparts to exchange information and conduct joint operations to dismantle scam syndicates. In 2022, close collaboration between the police and foreign law enforcement agencies led to the successful takedown of 13 scam syndicates.”

On Feb 8, the police said scam victims in Singapore lost a total of $660.7 million in 2022, up from $632 million in 2021.

This means that almost $1.3 billion was lost to scams in the past two years.

There were 31,728 scam cases reported in 2022, up from 23,933 cases in 2021, an increase of 32.6 per cent.

Around US$55.3 billion was lost to scams worldwide in 2021. This figure was revealed at the Global Anti Scam Summit held in the Netherlands in November 2022.

Ms Sun noted that the SPF has been a member of a multilateral platform called the Asset-Recovery Interagency Network – Asia Pacific since 2017.

The network spans 28 member jurisdictions within the Asia-Pacific region and aims to increase the effectiveness of members’ efforts in depriving criminals of their illicit profits, she explained.

Ms Sun said: “As scammers are mostly based overseas, our efforts to solve scam cases depend significantly on the cooperation from foreign law enforcement agencies. We are keen to enhance collaboration (with these agencies), but this will depend on their capacity and receptivity.”