Raeesah Khan's version of events more credible than WP leaders': Committee of Privileges

SINGAPORE - Former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan must take full and sole responsibility for her initial lie in Parliament in August last year, said a parliamentary committee.

When Ms Khan repeated the lie in October, she had done so under the guidance of senior party leaders, the Committee of Privileges noted in a lengthy report released on Thursday (Feb 10).

This "mitigating factor", among others, led to the committee recommending a smaller fine of $10,000 for her lie in October, compared with $25,000 for the original untruth.

The committee also concluded that Ms Khan's version of events from Aug 8, when she first came clean about her lie to three WP leaders, was "more credible" when set against the conduct of the trio - namely party chief Pritam Singh, chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

On Aug 3, Ms Khan had fabricated details in Parliament about police officers mishandling a sexual assault case. She confessed in the House in November that this was in fact an anecdote from a support group she was part of, as a sexual assault victim herself.

She resigned as a WP member and MP for Sengkang GRC on Nov 30.

The committee, in its report, said Ms Khan was guilty of abusing parliamentary privilege, and had "acted with disregard for the dignity and decorum of the House in making a serious allegation against the police in Parliament, that was untrue in some parts, and was unsubstantiated".

In considering the appropriate penalties to recommend to Parliament, the committee took into account previous cases, such as those similarly involving false or unsubstantiated allegations in the House.

For instance, the Singapore Democratic Party's Dr Chee Soon Juan - though not an MP - was fined $25,000 in 1996 for fabricating data and committing perjury among other misleading acts, while making representations as a member of the public to a select committee on healthcare subsidies in polyclinics and hospitals.

The committee noted, however, that this was a case of lying to Parliament rather than abuse of privilege.

It said a precedent more apt to its deliberations over Ms Khan involved former WP leader J. B. Jeyaretnam, who in 1987 was fined $1,000 for making unsubstantiated allegations, including over the supposed wrongful arrest and detention of one Lim Poh Huat.

Mr Jeyaretnam did not provide details on the allegation, which he repeated in Parliament a few days later while also falsely claiming he had made a police report on the matter.