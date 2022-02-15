Pritam Singh to face biggest political test as Parliament debates and votes on Committee of Privileges' report

SINGAPORE - Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh is likely to face his biggest political test yet as he addresses Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 15) on the lying saga triggered by Ms Raeesah Khan, a former MP from his Workers' Party (WP).

The House is scheduled to debate and vote on a parliamentary committee's recommendations to fine Ms Khan, and for Mr Singh to be referred to the Public Prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah has filed two motions related to the Committee of Privileges' report released last Thursday (Feb 10), to be debated simultaneously.

The first motion calls on the House to agree with the committee's finding that Ms Khan was guilty of abusing parliamentary privilege by lying in August and October last year, and its recommendation of a $35,000 fine.

The second motion calls on Parliament to agree to refer Mr Singh as well as party vice-chair Faisal Manap to the Public Prosecutor. It also seeks to defer any parliamentary sanctions on the duo and party chairman Sylvia Lim with regard to Ms Khan's lie, until the conclusion of any investigations and criminal proceedings against Mr Singh.

Following the release of the committee's report, the WP had said the three leaders will be expressing their views on it in Parliament.

Observers say their speeches will likely prove a defining moment for both Mr Singh, who was given the official title of Leader of the Opposition after the general election in 2020, and the party, which has made electoral gains in recent years as a self-styled check on the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

The case centred on a speech Ms Khan gave in August last year where she said she had accompanied a sexual assault victim to the police station and alleged that the police were insensitive to the victim. The police said they could find no such case.

In November, she admitted to the House that she had lied. She had never accompanied a victim to the police station. She said the account was something she had heard from a victims' support group, which she was part of as a sexual assault victim herself. She resigned from her MP seat and from the party.

The matter was referred to the Committee of Privileges, which comprised seven PAP MPs and one WP MP. After a three-month probe where the three WP leaders, among others, gave evidence, the committee concluded that Ms Khan should be fined $25,000 for her first lie. For repeating the lie, the committee called for a $10,000 fine as it said she was then acting under the guidance of the three party leaders.

The panel also said Mr Singh and Mr Faisal - both Aljunied GRC MPs - should be referred to the Public Prosecutor for investigations to consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted.

The panel had determined that Mr Singh had lied while giving evidence under oath and that this could amount to perjury, and that Mr Faisal's refusal to answer questions could amount to contempt of Parliament.