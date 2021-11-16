PM Lee meets US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to discuss economic relations

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who is in Singapore on a two-day visit, at the Istana on Tuesday (Nov 16).

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said that they discussed potential collaboration in areas such as the digital and green economy and supply chain resilience to address current issues and create opportunities for people from both countries.

"Singapore and the US marked the 55th anniversary of our multi-faceted diplomatic relations this year," he said, adding that economic relations between both countries have deepened despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is underpinned by the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the recently signed Partnership for Growth and Innovation," said PM Lee, referring to the agreement inked in October which looks to strengthen collaboration on trade and investment between the two countries.

"As we gradually reopen borders and resume people-to-people connectivity, I look forward to working with the US to strengthen economic recovery from the pandemic," he added.

On her Twitter account, Ms Raimondo said: "It was an honour to meet with PM Lee to discuss shared goals in area such as infrastructure, the digital economy and supply chain resiliency. We are committed to working with Singapore to produce meaningful outcomes for our people and businesses."

She is on her first official visit to Asia from Monday to Thursday, and is meeting government officials and business leaders in Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.

While in Singapore, she also met Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

On Tuesday, Ms Raimondo and Mrs Teo hosted a panel session on women in tech at the National University of Singapore.

Ms Raimondo leaves Singapore for Malaysia on Wednesday.