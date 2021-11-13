US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit Asia, including Singapore, from Nov 15

SINGAPORE - US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will make her first official visit to Asia from Monday (Nov 15) - Thursday (Nov 18), according to the US Department of Commerce.

During her visit, Ms Raimondo will meet with government officials and business leaders in Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.

Her first stop will be in the Japanese capital of Tokyo where Ms Raimondo will meet with Trade, Economy and Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

Ms Raimondo will then be in Singapore for two days from Nov 16. While in Singapore, she will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

She will also jointly host with Mrs Teo a Women in Tech: Seizing Opportunities in the Digital Economy event at the National University Singapore.

On Nov 17, Ms Raimondo will attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, an elite event for top businessmen and government leaders to discuss global challenges. About 300 in-person attendees from 51 countries are expected to be there.

At the forum, Ms Raimondo will attend a fireside session with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. She is also scheduled to meet with New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth, Mr Damien O'Connor, and Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan.

Her final engagement in Singapore will be an event on partnership for growth and innovation which she will jointly host with Minister Gan at the Singapore Business Federation.

On Nov 18, Ms Raimondo will be in Malaysia where she will meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Senior Minister (International Trade and Industry) Azmin Ali and Communications and Multimedia Annuar Musa.

She will also hold a semiconductor roundtable meeting with Datuk Seri Azmin and tour a semiconductor manufacturing facility.