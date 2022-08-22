PM Lee lauds Singaporeans who stepped up during Covid-19 fight

As Singapore dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic, many went out of their way to help others, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech yesterday. Among them were (on screen, from left) retiree Alice Chua, who volunteered at vaccination centres in East Coast, Yishun resident Ruku Pakirisamy and Mr Razali Puasa, who lives in Toa Payoh. PM Lee also announced plans for a special state award for those who participated directly in the fight against the pandemic, to recognise their sacrifices and public spirit. Those who made exceptional contributions will receive existing state awards.