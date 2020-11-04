Parliament: Shanmugam admits lapse in Parti Liyani probe, says police should have acted quicker

SINGAPORE - The five-week gap between the filing of the police report by Mr Liew Mun Leong and his son, and the police officers visiting the scene was a breach of a legal requirement, as well as a breach of police protocol.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that the police should have visited the scene close to the time that the police report was made on Oct 30, 2016.

The police are legally required to respond to a crime scene promptly or as soon as practicable, he said.

In this case, the police went to the Liews' home only on Dec 3, 2016.

Mr Shanmugam said: "There can be no excuse for this lapse."

He added that internal investigations are being carried out in relation to the conduct of the officers involved in the case, and action will be taken as necessary.

Mr Shanmugam said he had asked for an explanation for the lapses and was told that the investigation officer was busy with a number of ongoing prosecutions, arrest operations, and personal matters.

The officer seemed to have been under a lot of work pressure and was in a predicament, he said.

Mr Shanmugam said he has asked for a review of the workload of police investigating officers, but acknowledged that there was no easy solution as it was a manpower issue.

The delay in the police visiting the crime scene was one of the reasons for the High Court's decision to acquit Ms Parti Liyani of theft in September.

In his judgment, Justice Chan Seng Onn found that there was a break in the chain of custody of the items that were said to be stolen.

Ms Parti had packed the items into three boxes after she was fired on Oct 28, 2016.

She returned to Indonesia that night after Mr Karl Liew agreed to send the boxes to her.

The next day, the boxes were opened by the Liews, who found items which they said belonged to them.

Justice Chan said between Oct 29, when the boxes were opened, and Dec 3, when the police visited the scene, there had been a break in the chain of custody of evidence.

The judge said it could not prove that Ms Liyani took the items that were eventually documented by the police because there could have been interference while the boxes were with the Liews.

On Wednesday, Mr Shanmugam added that it is not always necessary for police to seize items when investigating cases.

However, even if the items are not seized, the police have to obtain a proper record of the evidence, such as by taking photographs of the items.

In this case, careful photography soon after the police report was filed may have been good enough. But that was not done, he said.