Parliament: Karl Liew, son of former CAG chairman in Parti Liyani saga, investigated for perjury

SINGAPORE - The son of the former Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman has been investigated for perjury, following a theft trial involving his family's former maid Parti Liyani.

Mr Karl Liew had made several allegations in the trial that the High Court judge had found suspect, including his claim to have worn women's T-shirts.

In delivering his ministerial statement on the case on Wednesday (Nov 4), Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said there were many aspects of Mr Liew's conduct and evidence during the trial which were "highly unsatisfactory", and raised "scepticism".

"Looking at the evidence, the impression one gets is that there seems to have been a cavalier attitude on the part of the Liews, in the way that some items were identified as belonging to them and in the way values were ascribed to some items,"Mr Shanmugam told Parliament, adding that questions have arisen about how one or more of the Liew family had conducted themselves on these and other aspects.

For example, Mr Liew had testified that a Gucci wallet, a Braun Buffel wallet and a Helix watch - which where found in Ms Parti's possessions - had been given to him by his family members.

Yet none of his family members, including Mr Liew Mun Leong, the former CAG chairman, could recall having or giving him these specific items.

Mr Karl Liew also told the court that he had bought a bedsheet, also found in Ms Parti's possession, from Habitat in the United Kingdom even though the bedsheet had the same pattern as a quilt cover with an Ikea label.

This was also directly contradicted by his wife, who said she had never seen the bedsheet in her room, or on her bed.

Mr Liew also claimed ownership of several women's clothing.

Mr Shanmugam said Mr Liew has since been questioned on such inconsistent statements, and has given statements on whether the items highlighted by the High Court had been in his possession.

Investigations on Mr Liew have been concluded and a statement will be issued on Wednesday evening, he said.

Mr Shanmugam added that when filing a police report, a complainant needs to be serious when making claims about the items in question.

"It doesn't have to be a comprehensive account, but it must be done with careful consideration".