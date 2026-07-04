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PAP doesn’t want everyone to think the same way; seeks people with different views, ideas: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the PAP’s youth wing on July 4.

SINGAPORE - The PAP is looking for people with different experiences, perspectives and ideas to help it tackle the challenges ahead, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at an event on July 4 to mark the 40th anniversary of the PAP’s youth wing, he said the party does not want everyone in its ranks to think the same way.

“ This diversity is essential for the PAP to keep renewing itself and to continue governing well for the longer term ,” said PM Wong, who is the party’s Secretary-General.

Addressing more than 1,200 youth activists and participants at the Young PAP YP40 festival at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, he called for them to “widen the circle”.

“You do not have to agree with us on every single issue,” he said. “In fact, it’s the opposite.”

“So if you care deeply about Singapore and about our future, if you have ideas about how we can make our country better, then come and join the PAP,” he said at the event, where the party’s new logo for the youth wing was launched.

Young PAP is the youth wing of the ruling party, aimed at engaging citizens below the age of 40. Chaired by Minister of State Alvin Tan, the wing actively gathers feedback from youth, drafts position papers on issues like climate change, and champions mental health campaigns.

Minister of State Alvin Tan speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the PAP’s youth wing on July 4. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

PM Wong also acknowledged the natural instinct for some young people to be drawn to the underdog.

“You may look at the PAP and think: this is already a big and established party – it does not need me... but you are mistaken, ” he said.

He noted that Singapore, however, is competing with the world, against countries with larger populations, bigger markets , and far greater resources.

“In that arena, Singapore has always been, and will always be the underdog,” added PM Wong, stressing that Singapore’s past achievements do not determine its future success.

“Every generation must bring fresh ideas, new energy and a renewed sense of responsibility to take Singapore forward,” he said.

“And the PAP can continue to govern Singapore well, only if each generation renews the Party with good people who are prepared to serve.”

PM Lawrence Wong posing for a wefie at the Young PAP 40th Anniversary Conference on July 4. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

He laid out the realities of operating in a world with geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, fractured and polarised politics, as well as divided and inward-looking societies.

“In many places, politics is no longer about helping societies solve problems,” he said.

Instead, politicians amplify outrage to win support, engaging in performative politics and points-scoring over solving serious problems. This makes it harder to build consensus, take difficult decisions and ultimately, make progress.

Singapore is not immune to such pressures, PM Wong noted.

“But the PAP believes in a different kind of politics. We do not believe the answer is to stoke anger, deepen divides, or give in to cynicism,” he said.

“The answer is to roll up our sleeves, bridge our divides, and solve our problems through actions .”

That is the kind of politics that the PAP will always stand for, he said, adding that the party needs good people who are willing to step forward to sustain it.

Addressing young Singaporeans, he said there will be people who say politics is not worth it, and that nothing will change.

But Singapore was built by young men and women who refused to give in to cynicism, PM Wong said.

“They did not feel fully ready, but they stepped forward anyway, and because they did, generations of Singaporeans have enjoyed opportunities that once seemed impossible.”

“So I say to everyone, all young Singaporeans, do not lose heart, do not lose faith, do not stand on the sidelines, choose to lead, and choose to take action.”

The event also marked the launch of the Young PAP Academy and the YP 40 Under 40 Fellowship.

The academy will work with partners like NTUC’s youth wing to engage and connect youth through networking, mentorship and leadership programmes. It will also offer training workshops to equip activists with resources to serve Singaporeans on the ground.

The fellowship will provide $5,000 grants for 40 Young PAP activists who want to pilot or expand community initiatives, alongside guidance by industry mentors and senior party leaders.

Previous Young PAP chairmen were also in attendance at the gathering, including Lim Swee Say, Teo Ser Luck, Chan Chun Sing, Vivian Balakrishnan and Janil Puthucheary.