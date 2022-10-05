Oversubscribed schools in P1 registration exercise: More pupils living nearby were admitted in 2022

SINGAPORE - Primary schools that were oversubscribed in the 2021 and 2022 Primary 1 registration exercises admitted more pupils who live near the schools this year.

About 1,300 more pupils who live within 1km of the oversubscribed schools were admitted in 2022 compared with 2021, and about 1,100 more pupils who live within 2km were admitted in 2022 compared with 2021, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday.

In terms of proportion, this translates to 7 per cent more pupils living within 1km obtaining a place and 6 per cent more pupils within 2km getting a place, said Mr Chan. "About 98 per cent of P1 registrants were able to obtain a place in a primary school of their choice or within 2km of their residence in 2021 and 2022," he said.

He was responding to a question from Workers' Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) on the change in number and proportion of pupils who have obtained a place in a primary school within 1km and 2km of their residence since changes to the Primary 1 Registration Framework were made.

Starting from the 2022 P1 Registration Exercise, the Ministry of Education has doubled the number of Phase 2C reserved places from 20 to 40 so that more children can be enrolled in a school near their home, said Mr Chan.

"This is in the educational interest of the child and for the convenience of the family," he added.

Mr Chua also asked about the Government's assessment of the effectiveness of the changes to the registration framework.

Phase 2C refers to the part of the Primary 1 registration process where children without prior connections to the school can apply. Under this phase, priority is given to those who live nearby.

Children registered under Phase 1 are guaranteed places in a school as they have a sibling studying in the school. Phase 2A applies to children with ties to the school, such as a parent who is an alumnus or a staff member of the school. Phase 2B applies to children whose parents are volunteers, active community leaders or endorsed by an affiliated church or clan.

During the P1 registration exercise this year, the number of oversubscribed schools for Phase 2A was 33, for Phase 2B, 33, and for Phase 2C, 88.

Mr Chan noted: "The posting outcomes for this year's exercise are in line with this policy intent, and we will continue to monitor the outcomes of future P1 registration exercises closely."