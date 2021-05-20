Primary 1 registration for 2022 to be done online starting from June 30

SINGAPORE - Primary 1 registration for next year will open on June 30, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (May 20).

This year's exercise will not be affected by the ongoing review of the P1 registration framework, which was raised in Parliament during the Budget Debate in March.

For the second year in a row, registration will be online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parents can register through two modes of registration depending on which phase their child is in.

For parents registering their child under Phase 1 - which allows parents to register their younger children at the school where an older child is currently studying - the school will provide parents with more details on how to register their younger child during the registration period using an online application form.

For Phases 2A(1), 2A(2) and 2B, the link to the online application form and user guide will be available on the MOE P1 registration website as well as the periods when the registration opens for these phases.

Phase 2A(1) is for parents who are alumni or who are members of the advisory or management committee of the school. This phase takes place on July 7 from 9am to 4.30pm and its results will be out on July 13.

Phase 2A (2) applies to children whose siblings previously studied in the school of their choice or are studying in an MOE kindergarten located in that school. Parents who are staff of the school or are alumni can also apply under this phase. It will run from 9am on July 14 to 4.30pm on July 15. Successful applicants will be notified on July 23.

Parent volunteers who joined no later than Jul 1, 2020 with at least 40 hours of service by June 30 or those registered with clan or church groups connected, among others, can register during Phase 2B.

This phase takes place from 9am on July 26 to 4.30pm on July 27. The result will be released on Aug 2.

For Phases 2C and 2C Supplementary, parents who did not or could not apply in the earlier phases will have to register on the Primary One Internet System (P1-IS) and they can refer to this website (https://www.moe.gov.sg/primary/p1-registration/how-to-register?pt=2C) for more information to register.

The two phases begin in August.

MOE reiterated that parents should choose a school suitable to their child's learning needs and interest.

Under the Compulsory Education Act, Singapore Citizens born after Jan 1, 1996 and residing in Singapore are required to attend national primary schools, including government-funded Special Education (Sped) schools.

Those born between Jan 2, 2015 and Jan 1, 2016 must either participate in this year's P1 registration exercise for admission next January or enrol in the Junior 1/P1 Programme of a Sped school.

International students will continue to register under Phase 3 after all Singaporeans and permanent residents have been allocated a place under the earlier phases.

Those who wish to do so must undergo a two-step process that involves submitting an online form on the MOE P1 website from June 1 to June 7. They will not be able to register during Phase 3 if they do not do so by June 7.

MOE will notify international student applicants in October whether their child has been offered a place via e-mail.

Meanwhile, infrastructure upgrading plans for two primary schools have been put on hold or delayed.

Bukit View Primary School will continue operating at its current location at 18 Bukit Batok Street 21. It was scheduled to move to a holding site from next January while its permanent campus undergoes upgrading. As MOE is further reviewing the project, the upgrading plan has been put on hold and the school will not move yet.

St. Margaret's Primary School will also continue to operate from its current holding site at Mattar Road. As there is a delay in the upgrading project of its permanent site, the school will continue to operate from where it is currently located for another year until December 2023, said MOE.

As both the online application form and P1-IS registration requires SingPass, parents are advised to set up their SingPass 2-Step Verification early and ensure that their SingPass account is valid before the commencement of the P1 registration exercise.

Those who need further help may contact their school of choice using email or telephone on the respective registration days between 9am and 4.30pm.

Links to the online forms, user guides, declaration process and eligibility criteria can be found at https://www.moe.gov.sg/primary/p1-registration

From May 20, parents of prospective P1 students will also be able to download and register for MOE's Parents Gateway app on their mobile devices using their SingPass account.

The app notifies parents about updates and information on the P1 registration exercise process and requirements. It will also inform them about administrative tasks before the start of school such as P1 Orientation dates, purchase of school uniforms and book supplies.