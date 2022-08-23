'Now is a time for healing': The six men who challenged Section 377A in the courts

SINGAPORE - The six men who challenged Section 377A of the Penal Code in the courts said they were elated and relieved that the law, which criminalises sex between men, would be repealed, and they were still in a state of shock and disbelief.

Deejay Johnson Ong, 47, said he was glad the decision to repeal was not left to the courts in the end, and called it an unbelievable step in the right direction.

Mr Ong, who watched the National Day Rally with a group of friends and other activists on Sunday evening (Aug 21), said that to resolve such a contentious issue through the courts could have led to more polarisation among Singaporeans.

He said: "Parliament should be the way, but bringing the challenge was the right thing to do as it pushed the Government to act with urgency."

Mr Ong added that now is a time for healing, and that the community should focus on fighting issues more pressing than the possibility of same-sex marriage.

He said: "We should be looking at discrimination that happens in schools, sexual education for queer Singaporeans and housing accessibility."