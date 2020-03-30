High Court rejects all three challenges against Section 377A

SINGAPORE - The High Court has rejected three separate legal challenges against Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises consensual sex between men.

The judgment was delivered in chambers on Monday (March 30). Justice See Kee Oon's judgment will be released at a later date, the plaintiffs' lawyers said.

Section 377A criminalises acts of "gross indecency" between men. The offence carries a jail term of up to two years.

The cases each contended that the law is inconsistent with various articles of Singapore's Constitution.

They were filed last year by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights activist and retired medical professional Roy Tan, disc jockey Johnson Ong Ming, also known as DJ Big Kid, and the former executive director of LGBT non-profit organisation Oogachaga Bryan Choong.

Lawyer M. Ravi, who represents Dr Tan, said the judge had said he was bound by a 2014 Court of Appeal decision dismissing an earlier legal challenge brought by gay couple Mr Lim Meng Suang and Mr Kenneth Chee.

He said Justice See also rejected several other arguments brought by the plaintiffs in the new cases, including the argument brought by Mr Choong's lawyers that Section 377A was enacted to combat the problem of male prostitution.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), which was named as the respondent in all three cases, had argued that the question of whether to repeal Section 377A is a "deeply divisive socio-political issue" that should be decided by Parliament, not the judiciary.

This was also the position adopted by the Court of Appeal in 2014, the AGC had noted.