No by-election in Sengkang after Raeesah Khan's exit, 3 remaining MPs will stay on: Sylvia Lim

SINGAPORE - There will be no by-election in Sengkang GRC following the resignation of Ms Raeesah Khan, said Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim on Thursday (Dec 2).

Ms Khan's Compassvale ward will be divided up between the remaining three MPs, Ms He Ting Ru, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and Mr Louis Chua, who will continue to serve the constituency.

WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap, who is an MP for Aljunied GRC, will serve as an adviser to the Sengkang team.

Speaking at a press conference, Ms Lim said the residents of Sengkang had given the WP team a mandate to represent them at last year's General Election.

The law is clear that a by-election can be called only if all the MPs in a constituency resign, she said.

The Court of Appeal had ruled in 2019 that no by-election needed to be called in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, after Madam Halimah Yacob stepped down as MP in 2017 to run for the presidency, she noted.

Said Ms Lim: "We have three MPs in Sengkang still there to do the work, and it is the party's responsibility to take this through for the remainder of the term, so that is what the party will do."