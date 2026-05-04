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There are synergies for both countries to collaborate on artifical intelligence, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right), pictured with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, at the Singapore-New Zealand Leadership Forum.

SINGAPORE – New Zealand and Singapore can pursue new opportunities together in the deployment of artificial intelligence, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 4.

There are synergies for both countries to work together on this as they explore collaboration in the digital economy, he added.

“We are unlikely as two small, open economies to be able to build the largest foundation models, but we can be leaders in AI deployment, in use cases,” he said to business and political leaders at the opening of the Singapore-New Zealand Leadership Forum.

Singapore has already made moves in this area as it recently set up a National AI Council to advance the use of AI in advanced manufacturing, finance, healthcare and logistics, PM Wong noted.

Other areas the two countries can work together on is the green economy and supply chain resilience, he said.

As part of efforts to collaborate, businesses from Singapore and New Zealand should also look farther afield to the wider region for growth opportunities, said PM Wong.

ASEAN has tremendous growth potential and many opportunities for collaboration yet to be unlocked, he said, adding that Singapore can serve as a useful regional base for New Zealand companies to operate and expand into South-east Asia.

The forum is being held during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s three-day official visit to Singapore, where he and PM Wong will witness a trade pact on essential supplies.

PM Wong said episodes such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and more recently, disruptions from the Middle East crisis, are a reminder that such shocks are not one-offs, and are becoming a part of the new normal in the business environment.

“All in all, the world is undergoing a fundamental shift. So governments and businesses alike will have to adapt. In this more uncertain environment, trusted partners matter more than ever,” he said to participants at the forum held at Shangri-La Singapore.

“We have to diversify, de-risk and build resilience into our systems,” he said.

“Governments have to do so, I’m sure businesses have to do this, too, as part of your business continuity plans, and there is no better way to do this than by working with close trusted partners.”

“Singapore and New Zealand must work closely together – and we will,” added PM Wong, whose New Zealand counterpart also spoke at the event.

Mr Luxon’s visit builds upon a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) inked by the two prime ministers in October 2025.

The two leaders will hold an inaugural Annual Leaders’ Meeting on May 4, and witness the signing of an agreement that will ensure trade flows of essential supplies.

The leadership forum, organised by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Business Federation as well as New Zealand, was first announced under the CSP.

It serves as a platform for senior C-suite leaders from both countries to discuss trade and investment opportunities in industries such as agri-food, aviation, biotechnology, logistics and technology.

During his speech, PM Wong also outlined how both sides already have established business interests in each others’ countries.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urged business leaders to build relationships, exchange ideas and start partnerships that will take the countries’ cooperation further. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

One of Singapore’s largest transport operators, ComfortDelGro, has operated Auckland’s metro rail network together with an Australian partner, UGL Rail Services, since January 2022.

Similarly, dairy cooperative Fonterra has a regional hub in Singapore that brings its household brands such as Anlene and Fernleaf to markets across Asia.

PM Wong urged business leaders to build relationships, exchange ideas and start partnerships that will take the countries’ cooperation further.

“In this changed world, we cannot afford to stand still,” he said. “We have to move faster, back each other, and stay ahead of the curve.”

Mr Luxon called on firms to make good on the business conditions that had been facilitated by both countries’ leaders.

“While (PM Wong) and I create the conditions for growth in our respective countries, it’s actually you guys that go out there and... bring it to life,” he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called on firms to make good on the business conditions that had been facilitated by both countries’ leaders. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“Fundamentally, in both our countries, it’s our business, political and community leaders who are equal but complementary actors in our societies that deliver better outcomes.”

While there are forces at work in the global environment that cannot be controlled, there is a lot that can still be controlled – this is where small, agile and innovative powers like Singapore and New Zealand can come in, added Mr Luxon.

“We bring the discipline of clarity and focus on issues that matter to us when the system is fraying.”

Later on May 4, the New Zealand leader will be hosted to lunch by PM Wong.

During his visit, Mr Luxon will also make a stop at ExxonMobil and JTC Corporation’s gallery on Jurong Island, Changi Naval Base and Gardens by the Bay.

On May 5, Mr Luxon will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.