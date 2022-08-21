NDR 2022: Singapore pushing ahead with Changi Airport's T5, Tuas Port and new town in Paya Lebar

SINGAPORE - From Changi Airport Terminal 5 to Tuas Port, Singapore is pushing on with key infrastructure projects, as the Republic emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21), PM Lee Hsien Loong said this will send a clear signal to the world that Singapore is charging ahead.

He also spoke about the new town that will be built in Paya Lebar after Paya Lebar Air Base is relocated to Changi in the 2030s.

Here is what PM Lee said about the three developments.

1. On Changi Airport's T5