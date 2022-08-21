NDR 2022: 3 more berths to open in Tuas by year-end as operations increase at mega port

SINGAPORE - Three more berths at Tuas Port will start operations by year-end, bringing the total number of berths open there to five as the authorities gradually increase operations at the mega port.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Sunday (Aug 21) made the announcement together with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally, where he said Singapore's decision to press on with its transport infrastructure projects - Changi Airport and Tuas Port - sends a clear signal to the world that the country is charging ahead after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The berths that will open are in Tuas Port Phase 1, which has 21 deep-water berths that can altogether handle 20 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a unit of measurement for containers.

Their opening is part of the authorities' ongoing efforts to increasingly operationalise Tuas Port, which will be fully completed in the 2040s.

Over the years, container port operator PSA is expected to move all its operations at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani terminals to Tuas by 2027, and from Pasir Panjang Terminal by the 2040s, freeing up prime waterfront land.

By then, Tuas Port will have a full capacity of 65 million TEUs a year, 1.5 times Singapore's current capacity.

PM Lee, in his speech, said Tuas Port is "up and running", and that the move to Tuas has already started, with all container operations in Tanjong Pagar already moved.

He said this forward thinking allows Singapore to better tackle the pandemic. The empty container yards in Tanjong Pagar meant isolation and recovery facilities for Covid-19 patients could be put up there during the outbreak.