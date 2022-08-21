NDR 2022: New special state award to be given to those who helped directly fight Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A special state award, called the Covid-19 Resilience Medal, will be given to those who have helped to directly fight Covid-19 during the pandemic in recognition of their sacrifices and public spirit.

This new award from the Government will recognise both individuals and teams, PM Lee said on Sunday (Aug 21) in his National Day Rally speech.

In addition, those who made exceptional contributions will receive existing state awards such as the Commendation Medal, the Public Service Medal and the Public Administration Medal.

There will be a special indication with the name and the insignia to show that the medal was presented for service fighting Covid-19, said PM Lee, who jokingly suggested having two red lines on the ribbon representing the lines in antigen rapid test results.

The recipients will be announced at the end of the year, and the award ceremonies will be held next year.

In his speech, PM Lee also mentioned some people who had gone the extra mile to help others.