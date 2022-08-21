NDR 2022: Strong, resilient Malay/Muslim community makes for stronger Singapore, says PM Lee

PM Lee described the self-help group Mendaki as a "prime example of how the community comes together to help one another", adding that a number of individuals who have done well are contributing back to the community.

He said Mendaki, which is marking its 40th anniversary in October, had since its inception helped the community focus on education as the key to socio-economic progress.

The group's efforts have paid off. Over the past decade, almost 500 people have received the Mendaki Excellence awards, which are given to those who attain degrees with first class honours, said PM Lee, adding that only a handful of the awards were given in Mendaki's first 10 years.

"The results of Mendaki's effort speak for themselves," he said. "Better academic performance has led to better jobs, with more Malay/Muslims in professional roles, higher incomes, and having better lives," he added.

PM Lee said the success and self-confidence of a community depends not only on its socio-economic progress, but also intangible cultural and spiritual factors.

"In this journey, the Malay/Muslim community has benefited from strong religious leadership," he said.

Practical guidance by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and asatizah (religious teachers) here have helped the community adapt its religious practices to Singapore's "constantly changing and complex circumstances".

He said these include adjusting Friday prayer arrangements and deferring the Haj pilgrimage for two years in a row because of Covid-19, which helped keep pilgrims safe.