NDR 2022: Good leadership non-negotiable for S'pore, says PM Lee in calling for full support for Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - As a small country, Singapore's continued success and survival depends on having the right leaders, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said as he called on Singaporeans to back his successor - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21), PM Lee said good leadership is non-negotiable if the Republic is to deal with the geopolitical dangers and economic uncertainties ahead, and build for the long term.

"Look at countries where governments are unstable and politics messy, swinging wildly from one election to another.

"Whenever things do not work, leaders are forced out, or they resign en masse. But even after changing teams, things fail to improve," he said.

In these countries, policies and laws are either stuck in political gridlock or they are made by one government only to be reversed by the next, PM Lee added.

"Often, it is not just the leaders who disappoint, but the whole system that has failed. And the result is a devastating loss of faith - not just in individual politicians or parties, but the whole political system and the whole political class. And there is no way forward from there."

PM Lee said for a country like Singapore, there is zero margin for such errors.

This is why the Republic needs leaders with integrity, dedication and competence; leaders with the conviction to make the tough calls and do the right thing even if it may cost them some votes; and leaders whom people can trust.

"We cannot afford any compromise on this," said PM Lee.

He added that for the 57 years since independence, Singapore has had leaders who have earned the people's trust, delivered on sound policies and improved lives here.

Urging Singaporeans not to take this for granted, PM Lee said the country needs to keep working hard to find the right people to serve the nation, and to help these people do their best for Singapore.

"It is our duty to extend our success formula into the next generation and beyond."