A new 4G leadership style is taking shape

Next week is Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s 70th birthday, the date he had given himself, years ago, as the occasion when he would like to hand over Singapore to a new leader.

Instead, Feb 10 will come and go with the same uncertainty in political succession that has prevailed since designated leader Mr Heng Swee Keat stepped aside in April last year. This left the field wide open for three other contenders to vie, openly or covertly, for the top post. Mr Lee has also said more recently he will stay on as PM to see Singapore through the Covid-19 pandemic.