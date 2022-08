SINGAPORE - A middle-aged woman came into the Oogachaga office, looking distraught. Her son had come out to her as gay and said he had a boyfriend, and she needed help to deal with the situation.

Mr Leow Yangfa, who is the executive director of the non-profit group that offers counselling and community services for the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community, spoke to her. He urged her to support and accept him.