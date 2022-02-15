MPs have duty to be responsible when speaking in Parliament: Indranee at COP report debate

Ms Indranee was speaking at the start of the debate on two motions she filed related to the report by Parliament's Committee of Privileges on an untruth spoken in the House by former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan.

The report, released last Thursday, had recommended that Ms Khan be fined, and for Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh to be referred to the Public Prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

The first motion calls on the House to agree with the committee's finding that Ms Khan was guilty of abusing parliamentary privilege by lying in August and October last year, and its recommendation that she be fined $35,000.

The second motion calls on Parliament to agree to refer Mr Singh as well as WP vice-chair Faisal Manap to the Public Prosecutor. It also seeks to defer any parliamentary sanctions on the duo and party chairman Sylvia Lim with regard to Ms Khan's lie, until the conclusion of any investigations and criminal proceedings against Mr Singh.

The three WP leaders, as well as People's Action Party MPs, are expected to speak during Tuesday's debate.

Ms Khan had on Aug 3 claimed to have accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station, where officers allegedly handled the matter insensitively and drove the victim to tears. She repeated the untruth on Oct 4. She has since resigned from her MP seat and from the party.

The matter was referred to the Committee of Privileges, which after hearing evidence from Ms Khan and other witnesses, including the WP leaders, concluded that Ms Khan should be fined $25,000 for her first lie. For repeating the lie, the committee called for a $10,000 fine as it said she was then acting under the guidance of the three party leaders.